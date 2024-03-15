'Misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted': India slams US remarks on CAA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday strongly trashed the criticism against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), including by the United States, and said "vote-bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked about the criticism against the CAA from Washington and various other parts of the globe.

"As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of the CAA, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted," the MEA spokesperson said at his weekly media briefing.