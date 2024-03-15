Modi likely to visit ‘strategic partner’ Bhutan next week, boost trade ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhutan on March 19, though it is yet to be confirmed. On Thursday. Modi met visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi.
“I’m glad to meet my friend, the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, on the first overseas visit of his term. We had productive discussions covering various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week,” Modi stated.
Bhutan holds strategic importance for India as it borders both India and China, serving as a crucial buffer State for India’s security interests. It safeguards the Siliguri Corridor — also known as the ‘chicken’s neck’ — which connects the Indian mainland with its northeastern states.
Tobgay’s visit to India will last until March 18. He is scheduled to address a business gathering at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday before heading to Mumbai on Saturday and returning to Bhutan on Monday.
In anticipation of Tobgay’s visit, the Cabinet approved the signing of an agreement between India and Bhutan on food safety, aimed at promoting ease of doing business and reducing compliance burdens on both sides. “The Cabinet also approved the signing of an MoU between India and Bhutan on cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation Measures. We will assist Bhutan in enhancing energy efficiency in the household sector through the promotion of a star labelling programme developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.
Additionally, the two nations agreed on the signing of an MoU for the general supply of petroleum, oil, lubricants and related products to Bhutan.