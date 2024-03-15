Modi likely to visit ‘strategic partner’ Bhutan next week, boost trade ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhutan on March 19, though it is yet to be confirmed. On Thursday. Modi met visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi.

“I’m glad to meet my friend, the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, on the first overseas visit of his term. We had productive discussions covering various aspects of our unique and special partnership. I convey heartfelt thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan for inviting me to visit Bhutan next week,” Modi stated.

Bhutan holds strategic importance for India as it borders both India and China, serving as a crucial buffer State for India’s security interests. It safeguards the Siliguri Corridor — also known as the ‘chicken’s neck’ — which connects the Indian mainland with its northeastern states.

Tobgay’s visit to India will last until March 18. He is scheduled to address a business gathering at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday before heading to Mumbai on Saturday and returning to Bhutan on Monday.