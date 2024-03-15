More Congress leaders cross over to BJP in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Former Congress MLA from Mhow, Antar Singh Darbar, and his senior party colleague from Indore, Pankaj Sanghvi, were among many leaders from the grand old party who joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The leaders officially changed their political allegiance in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "parivar" (family) was growing fast in Madhya Pradesh among other states.

"The BJP made an ordinary party worker like me the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The party made hardworking Modiji the chief minister of Gujarat three times," he said.

Yadav said the party made Modi the prime minister twice and under his leadership, the country is scaling new heights.