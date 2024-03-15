Preneet Kaur may be BJP Patiala nominee

CHANDIGARH: Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur and wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and is likely to re-contest from her Patiala seat.

Kaur was inducted into the party fold in the presence of senior leaders, including former Gujarat chief minister and in charge of Punjab Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and others.

Upon joining, she showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the work done by his government in the last ten years.

Welcoming her into the party, Tawde said, given her seniority, experience and long years in Parliament and public life, Kaur’s move will strengthen the party in Punjab.