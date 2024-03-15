Preneet Kaur may be BJP Patiala nominee

CHANDIGARH: Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur and wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and is likely to re-contest from her Patiala seat.
Kaur was inducted into the party fold in the presence of senior leaders, including former Gujarat chief minister and in charge of Punjab Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and others.
Upon joining, she showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the work done by his government in the last ten years.
Welcoming her into the party, Tawde said, given her seniority, experience and long years in Parliament and public life, Kaur’s move will strengthen the party in Punjab.
Seventy-nine-year-old Kaur expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and the entire leadership for providing her a chance to serve the people of Punjab.
“Narendra Modi is the only leader and the BJP the only party to secure our children and our country. Looking at the PM’s track record, the way he has advanced the nation with his policies, he is the only leader who can secure India,” she added.
She said everybody across the country is proud of the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Kaur observed that the country’s stature had risen globally under his leadership.
Besides, she added, the Prime Minister’s vision of a “viksit Bharat” (developed India) has touched the lives of ordinary people. She said she is proud to be part of the party for which the country’s and its people’s progress remain the priority.