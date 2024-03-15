Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will try to keep the farm produce out of the GST ambit, and promised loan waiver for farmers and restructuring of crop insurance scheme.
“We will appoint an experts’ committee and try to get the farmers’ produce out of the GST ambit. BJP and (PM) Modi had no respect for the farmers and nothing has been done for them,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a onion growers’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik district as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
“Government is not buying the farmers’ produce as per minimum support price (MSP). There are many farm products which are sold below the MSP. Congress will work for the farmers and address their issues,” he said.
The yatra will conclude on March 17 in Mumbai where Gandhi will address a mega rally at Shivaji Park. The Congress leader said that whenever the onion farmers bring their produce to market, the government changes its import and export policies resulting in a crash the domestic onion prices. “Through the GST, various taxes are imposed on the farmers’ produce that increases input cost many folds.”
He said when farmers’ onion prices crashed, no major media highlighted the issue because of pressure. Rahul Gandhi said that when they come to power at the Centre, they will implement the Dr Swaminathan Commission report. “The implementation of this report will help farmers get fair prices for their products in the open market.”
The Congress leader said, “We will also ensure that farmers whose crops are affected will be given insurance by the insurance firms. We also plan to restructure crop insurance so many farmers will get the benefit of it.” He said BJP has not waived the farmers’ loans but written off a few corporates’ loans amounting over `14 lakh crore. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to Gandhi’s statements.
Prohibitory orders issued, drones banned in view of Rahul’s yatra in Thane
The Thane district administration on Thursday issued prohibitory orders in connection with the arrival of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here and imposed bans on parachute gliding and use of drones, an official said. The order has been issued by Thane Collector Ashok Shingare under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144, a release from the district administration said. “The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to enter Thane district rural limits on March 15 and camp at Sonale, Bhiwandi. On March 16, it will proceed to the limits of the Thane city police commissionerate,” the order said.