Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will try to keep the farm produce out of the GST ambit, and promised loan waiver for farmers and restructuring of crop insurance scheme.

“We will appoint an experts’ committee and try to get the farmers’ produce out of the GST ambit. BJP and (PM) Modi had no respect for the farmers and nothing has been done for them,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a onion growers’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik district as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“Government is not buying the farmers’ produce as per minimum support price (MSP). There are many farm products which are sold below the MSP. Congress will work for the farmers and address their issues,” he said.

The yatra will conclude on March 17 in Mumbai where Gandhi will address a mega rally at Shivaji Park. The Congress leader said that whenever the onion farmers bring their produce to market, the government changes its import and export policies resulting in a crash the domestic onion prices. “Through the GST, various taxes are imposed on the farmers’ produce that increases input cost many folds.”