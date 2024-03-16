Barpeta MP quits Congress, Ajmal to contest 3 seats

GUWAHATI : Denied a ticket, Assam’s Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque resigned from the primary membership of Congress on Friday, ending a 25- year relationship with the party.
“I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me…,” his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge read.
Meanwhile, in another development, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced that it will contest three of Assam’s 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Party chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal will contest from Dhubri in lower Assam. He has held the seat for three terms on the trot. The AIUDF, which is the state’s third largest party after BJP and Congress, also announced the names of its candidates in the two other seats. The AIUDF and the Congress had fought the 2021 Assembly elections together but fell apart within months of their rout at the hands of the BJP.