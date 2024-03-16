Barpeta MP quits Congress, Ajmal to contest 3 seats

GUWAHATI : Denied a ticket, Assam’s Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque resigned from the primary membership of Congress on Friday, ending a 25- year relationship with the party.

“I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me…,” his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge read.

Meanwhile, in another development, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced that it will contest three of Assam’s 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.