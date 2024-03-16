Body of Hyderabad man duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army reaches home

HYDERABAD: The remains of a Hyderabad resident who was duped into working as a helper for the Russian army and died allegedly in the Russia-Ukriane conflict arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on March 6 confirmed Asfan's death and said it was in touch with his family members in Hyderabad.