No corrupt person will escape, says PM Modi in Telangana rally

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Saturday and assured the people that the corrupt will not be spared. Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said that the Congress and the BRS together shattered every dream of Telangana's development.
He expressed confidence that the BJP will win double-digit seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. "Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for the third time," he said.
Emphasising that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are the biggest beneficiaries of Central government schemes, the Prime Minister charged that the schemes are always opposed by the Congress and “corrupt and dynastic” parties like the BRS.
Referring to the recent controversy regarding Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he said, “We all saw how the Deputy Chief Minister, who belongs to a Scheduled caste, was insulted recently”.
The Prime Minister said, “The BRS had promised that the first Chief Minister would be from the Scheduled Caste community, but this was not fulfilled.”
PM Modi alleged that the Congress, which has been lying and looting for the last seven decades, cannot develop Telangana. Stating that the development of the state has been a priority for the saffron party, he said that the people should vote for the BJP in every seat to ensure that all the needs of the state reach him in New Delhi.
Listing out the contributions of the Central government, he said that one crore people in Telangana now have bank accounts, 67 lakh people have received Mudra loans and there are more than 80 lakh beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.
“Efforts have begun to empower the Madiga community and it will continue,” he added.