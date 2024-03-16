No corrupt person will escape, says PM Modi in Telangana rally

The Prime Minister said, “The BRS had promised that the first Chief Minister would be from the Scheduled Caste community, but this was not fulfilled.”

PM Modi alleged that the Congress, which has been lying and looting for the last seven decades, cannot develop Telangana. Stating that the development of the state has been a priority for the saffron party, he said that the people should vote for the BJP in every seat to ensure that all the needs of the state reach him in New Delhi.

Listing out the contributions of the Central government, he said that one crore people in Telangana now have bank accounts, 67 lakh people have received Mudra loans and there are more than 80 lakh beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.

“Efforts have begun to empower the Madiga community and it will continue,” he added.