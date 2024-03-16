Digvijaya questions the presence of 'shell companies' in electoral bonds scheme, slams Centre

INDORE: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday expressed surprise that top corporates are missing from the electoral bonds scheme and the main donors were "shell companies".

Speaking to reporters in Indore, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government had forced the closure of all shell firms.

"It is surprising that these corporates didn't give money for the elections. Shell companies are giving money. How are shell companies, which don't have any business or profit, giving donations worth thousands of crores? This has exposed the PM," he claimed.

Lauding ex-Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Singh said the former chose to go to jail than bow before probe agencies that were being misused by the Centre.