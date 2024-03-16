Less talk, more action this time - CEC warns parties on code violations

The Election Commission of India has warned that the election commission will back up its words with action this time and those who violate the model code of conduct should be ready to suffer the consequences of their actions.

Following the allegations that the ECI failed to take actions against rule breakers, the polls body has announced that they will be ruthless to the political parties and candidates who will break the code of conduct.

"Last time, everyone said, you issued so many notices, but you didn't take any action. But this time, we are warning everyone, we will go beyond notice and into action," Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said during the press conference announcing the election dates.

The electoral body warned the political parties to maintain decorum in campaigning and refrain from personal attacks. The CEC asked the political parties to compete fiercely, but leave enough scope that when they become friends, none is ashamed.

He also added that the parties are becoming enemies and friends very quickly these days.

Political parties have been asked to hand out MCC guidelines to all the star campaigners. " Please avoid creating digital memory of the bad words coming out of your mouth," the CEC said.