'EVMs are 100% safe': Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the 2024 Loksabha elections today. The elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

During the press meeting about the elections, the CEC adressed the issue of alleged EVM rigging.

"Courts in India looked into various complaints against EVMs 40 times and rejected all charges every time," the CEC said. The courts have repeatedly said EVMs are fool-proof, Kumar said.

"People always have complaints about EVMs. Sometimes they say, it can't be rigged. It is impossible to manipulate the election results. But some other times they say the EVMs are rigged, the election results are wrong, it is manipulated. Even some of the courts have taken actions on some cases," he added.

He added that nowadays people are acting as experts and alleging manipulations in EVMs and election results.

The CEC has commented that it is not possible to hack EVMs unlike what people say. "EVMs are 100% safe," he added.

On charges of alleged partisan verdicts by ECI on MCC violations, Rajiv Kumar rejected the charge saying all complaints have been attended too.

“Last time we had a moral sensor. This time we will be stricter,” he added.