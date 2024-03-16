BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court by ED in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.

"We will fight it (case) out in court," the BRS leader told media persons while being produced before the court.

She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.

The ED may seek her 10-day custody from the court.

Her defence is expected to contest the same as they had called the Friday ED action illegal as her petition for no coercive action in this case is pending before the Supreme Court and is listed for March 19.