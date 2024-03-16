India to roll out drug costing just 1 percent of global price to combat sickle cell disease

NEW DELHI: India is all set to introduce its first indigenous stable drug combating sickle cell disease at only 1 percent of the global price.

Delhi-based Akmus Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited announced the development of this new drug, which can be stored at room temperature, instead of requiring refrigeration as is the global norm.

The pharma company will provide the government with this “life-changing medicine” at less than Rs. 600.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the announcement, saying that the drug will help free India of sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disease that affects the entire life of an affected patient.