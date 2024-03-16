India to roll out drug costing just 1 percent of global price to combat sickle cell disease

NEW DELHI: India is all set to introduce its first indigenous stable drug combating sickle cell disease at only 1 percent of the global price.
Delhi-based Akmus Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited announced the development of this new drug, which can be stored at room temperature, instead of requiring refrigeration as is the global norm.
The pharma company will provide the government with this “life-changing medicine” at less than Rs. 600.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the announcement, saying that the drug will help free India of sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disease that affects the entire life of an affected patient.
It is more common in the tribal population of India but occurs in non-tribals too. It causes anemia and pain, reduces growth, and affects many organs like the lungs, heart, kidneys, eyes, bones and brain. India has the largest density of tribal population, globally.
It is a genetic disorder causing red blood cells to assume a sickle shape, leading to premature cell death and blood flow obstruction. While rare, this condition remains incurable.
Announcing the drug, Akmus Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited said they have “achieved a ground-breaking milestone: the development of India’s first room temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea, tailored specifically for patients battling sickle cell disease, spanning across all age groups.”
“This innovative product is thoughtfully accompanied by oral syringes for precise dosage administration.”
The pharma company said that in contrast to the current import price of approximately Rs. 77,000 for the global brand of Hydroxyurea solution (which necessitates storage at 2-8 Celsius), Akmus is passionately committed to advancing a noble cause and ensuring accessibility to affordable medication.
The company said they will provide the medicine to the government at less than Rs. 600, “thus embodying the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and fostering widespread benefit to the masses.”
India has listed sickle cell disease as one of the 10 special problems in tribal heath that affect the tribal people disproportionately.
In the union budget of 2023-24, the government announced the launch of a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. The mission entails a focus on awareness creation, universal screening of approximately seven crore people in the 0-40 years age group in affected tribal areas and counseling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.
In July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCEM).