Kejriwal’s bid to get out of ED case fails

NEW DELHI: A day before he is due to personally appear before a local court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint against him for skipping summons in an excise policy scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got no relief from a sessions court on Friday.

The court refused to stay the proceedings in the money laundering case filed by the ED. As for exemption from personal appearance in the matter, the judge directed Kejriwal to approach the metropolitan magistrate.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against the order of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The ED had filed two complaints seeking the CM’s prosecution for skipping multiple summonses. The second one pertained to him not honouring summonses 4 to 8 sent under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).