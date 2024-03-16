Kharge launches Cong's 4th, 5th guarantees ahead of LS polls, says it's good if Modi is learning from them

BENGALURU: As the ECI announced its schedule of dates for the general elections at the national capital on Saturday, the AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge here on his home turf launched the Congress party's two more guarantees for the people of the country, saying that it is good if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is copying the concept of the Congress party's age-old guarantees.

"The concept of guarantees was launched by late prime minister Indira Gandhi as she had declared and implemented ten point and twenty point programmes during the seventies. In Karnataka and Telangana the congress governments have been promptly implementing the guarantees. It is a good thing if Modi is learning from our concept of guarantees", he replied to a query as even Modi has been announcing the guarantees for the people like the Congress party doing ahead of the LS polls.

Launching the Congress party's fourth and fifth guarantees-Shramik Nyay was to fix Rs 400 per day as the national minimum wage for the labourers including the MGNREGA workers, and Hissedari Nyay to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation and also to protect the rights of 'Adivasis' dwelling in the forests.

Kharge gave a call to the people of the country to take a look at the guarantees aimed at the welfare of the masses and vote the Congress party to power. He alleged that prime minister Narendra Modi is a great liar as the latter did not deliver what all he promised including 2 crore jobs to the youths annually.

"Wherever he goes he lies and 75 percent of his promises are lies. What happened to the bullet train from Mumbai to Gujrath? I welcome him to Kalaburagi for visiting the place despite not doing anything for its development", Kharge taunted. Kharge said he had insisted on Modi to grant AIIMS to Kalaburagi but the latter did not consider it despite the infrastructure being implemented already.

"Modi lied as CM Siddaramaih did not allot land for the AIIMS which B S Yediyurappa also knew", he claimed. Further, Kharge alleged that even as Modi claims himself as hailing from a backward caste us against the caste census and if Congress voted to power it will conduct the census on a priority.

He came down heavily on the prime minister as the latter has weakened all the laws in favour of the poor and labourers and did not even release the grants to the MNREGA properly. The chief minister and the ministers have to beg the finance minister and prime minister to get the state's legitimate share of taxes, he remarked.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, leaders V S Ugrappa, Pranav Jha from AICC, were also present.