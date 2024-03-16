Manipur tense amid 48-hour Imphal bandh

GUWAHATI : Normal life was affected in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Friday during a 48-hour “general strike” which began on Thursday midnight. It was called by 12 civil society organisations demanding the unconditional release of three leaders of the Pambei-led faction of insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) which signed a peace agreement with the Centre on November 29 last year.

The three were allegedly arrested by the NIA on Wednesday in connection with a case registered in West Bengal.

Despite the general strike, students appeared for their Class 10 final exams conducted by the state board. The exams passed off smoothly. Over 37,000 students are appearing for the exams across 154 centres.

According to locals, shops and other commercial establishments as well as petrol pumps remained closed.