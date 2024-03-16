MHA bans J&K groups for their involvement in terror activities

NEW DELHI: On a day when the poll panel announced the holding of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and all factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League associated with the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference as 'unlawful associations' under provisions of stringent anti-terror law.
Along with these, the MHA also extended the ban against Yasin Malik’s Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a further period of five years.
The announcement came just hours before the schedule for the general elections was to be declared.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in one of his ‘X’ posts said that the PM Modi government would remain unsparing to people and organisations involved in terror activities.
“The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for five years. The organisation threatened India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism,” he said.
Shah also said that by pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League “unlawful associations”. They are the JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), the JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), the JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and the Yaqoob Sheikh-led JKPL (Aziz Sheikh).
These organisations were involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and the government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly, HM Shah said.
Shah mentioned that the Modi government has extended the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front for a further period of five years. “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences,” he added.