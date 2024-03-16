MHA bans J&K groups for their involvement in terror activities

NEW DELHI: On a day when the poll panel announced the holding of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and all factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League associated with the separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference as 'unlawful associations' under provisions of stringent anti-terror law.

Along with these, the MHA also extended the ban against Yasin Malik’s Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a further period of five years.

The announcement came just hours before the schedule for the general elections was to be declared.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in one of his ‘X’ posts said that the PM Modi government would remain unsparing to people and organisations involved in terror activities.

“The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for five years. The organisation threatened India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism,” he said.