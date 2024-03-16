Model Code of Conduct comes into effect: What changes now?

With the Election Commission of India announcing the dates for the 2024 Loksabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect for political parties and candidates.

This is a set of norms and rules the political parties and the candidates have to follow until the elections are over. The government also has to function according to the code.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules enforced by the election commission of India for the political parties and the candidates over the period of the elections, mainly with respect to speeches, election campaigns, rallies, processions, election manifestos, general conduct etc.