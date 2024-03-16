Model Code of Conduct comes into effect: What changes now?

With the Election Commission of India announcing the dates for the 2024 Loksabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect for political parties and candidates.
This is a set of norms and rules the political parties and the candidates have to follow until the elections are over. The government also has to function according to the code.
What is Model Code of Conduct?
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules enforced by the election commission of India for the political parties and the candidates over the period of the elections, mainly with respect to speeches, election campaigns, rallies, processions, election manifestos, general conduct etc.
What changes will come into effect with the code of conduct?
Governments-- both central and state-- are prohibited from announcing new schemes, financial grants or making promises.
Once the election dates are announced, the authorities are not allowed to initiate projects or lay foundation stones. Only civil servants are allowed to do them during the period.
Candidates or governments cannot make any promises related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc.
The election commission guidlines also prohibits ad-hoc appointments in government or public undertalings that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party.
Sanctioning grants by Ministers
The election commission mentions that once the Model Code of Conduct is in place, ministers cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds.
No use of government resources
Following the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, the government authorities cannot use government resources for electioneering work and the use of official amchinery or personnel for electioneering is also prohibited.
The election commission guidlines say that the government transport, including official aircrafts, vehicles, machinery and personnel cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party.
Public places to hold election meeting sand helipads for aircrafts must be accessible to all parties and candidates on the same term and conditions.
Restriction on monopoly of ruling party on government accomodation
The guidlines restricts the monopoly of the ruling governments on government rest houses, dak bungalows, or other government accommodations. In addition, the parties and candidates are prohobited from using these accomodations as election campaign offices or for holding meetings for election propaganda.
Restrictions on partisan coverage
The poll body prohibits the issue of advertisements at the cost of public exchequer in newspapers and other media during the election period. Misuse of official mass media for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements to favour the ruling party should be strictly avoided.
What happens when parties or candidates violates the model code of conduct
Eventhough the Model Code of Conduct is not legally binding, there are provisions that allow the election commission of India to suspend or withdraw a party's recognition, if they are found guilty of violating the code.