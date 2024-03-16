Navy rescues Bangladeshi ship in Gulf of Aden

NEW DELHI : In a swift response, Indian Navy warships answered a distress call from Bangladesh’s merchant vessel ‘MV Abdulla’ in the Gulf of Aden.

“Indian Navy’s mission-deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft responded to a piracy attack on MV Abdulla, a Bangladesh-flagged vessel, while en route from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates,” said the statement released by Indian Navy on Friday.

“The LRMP aircraft was immediately deployed upon receiving notification and located the vessel on the evening of March 12, attempting to establish communication with the crew. However, no response was received,” the Navy added.

Navy’s warship INS Tarkash, engaged in maritime security pperations, intercepted the hijacked merchant vessel on Thursday morning.

The safety of the vessel’s crew, all Bangladeshi nationals, held by armed pirates, was confirmed, and the warship maintained proximity to the merchant vessel until it reached Somalia’s territorial waters.