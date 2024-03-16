NDA alliance on sticky wicket over Hajipur seat

PATNA : The tussle between ‘Chacha’ and ‘Bhatija’ continues even though National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners claimed that all is well within the ruling alliance in Bihar and seat-sharing arrangement will be done smoothly.

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) supremo Pashupati Kumar Paras is apparently not happy over the manner his faction is being treated so far seat-sharing arrangements within NDA for upcoming Lok Sabha election is concerned.

He clarified that doors were open for the party leaders if alliance partner — BJP — did not pay heed to his demand. “Justice is not being done with us. So, I would like to request from BJP leadership to consider his demand before taking a final call on seat-sharing,” he told the media.

While Chirag Paswan, nephew of the Jamui MP, claimed that seat-sharing within NDA in Bihar has almost been finalised, Paras said he will wait till the final list of seats and also of candidates of NDA allies is released officially. We will abide by the decision of the parliamentary board,” he asserted.

He also made it clear that RLJP was free to take any decision after the list of candidates was out for the elections. He, however, reiterated that he would contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as he was the sitting MP.