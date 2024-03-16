‘Oppn spreading falsehood on electoral bonds’

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition regarding the electoral bond controversy at a media conclave on Friday. Shah emphasized that electoral bonds were introduced to curb the influence of black money in Indian politics. He criticised the Opposition for spreading falsehoods, particularly the claim that BJP benefited the most from electoral bonds.

He questioned the moral authority of the Opposition to scrutinise BJP and wondered where their campaign funds originated before electoral bonds were introduced. Taking aim at the Congress party, Shah accused them of accepting cash donations and being embroiled in scams totalling Rs 12 lakh crore. He reiterated that the electoral bond system aimed to eradicate the role of black money, highlighting that while the BJP received Rs 6,000 crore in donations out of a total bond value of Rs 20,000 crore, the whereabouts of the remaining Rs 14,000 crore were questionable.