‘Oppn spreading falsehood on electoral bonds’

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition regarding the electoral bond controversy at a media conclave on Friday. Shah emphasized that electoral bonds were introduced to curb the influence of black money in Indian politics. He criticised the Opposition for spreading falsehoods, particularly the claim that BJP benefited the most from electoral bonds.
He questioned the moral authority of the Opposition to scrutinise BJP and wondered where their campaign funds originated before electoral bonds were introduced. Taking aim at the Congress party, Shah accused them of accepting cash donations and being embroiled in scams totalling Rs 12 lakh crore. He reiterated that the electoral bond system aimed to eradicate the role of black money, highlighting that while the BJP received Rs 6,000 crore in donations out of a total bond value of Rs 20,000 crore, the whereabouts of the remaining Rs 14,000 crore were questionable.
“We introduced the electoral bonds to end the influence of black money in Indian politics. The BJP received a donation of `6,000 crore out of a total bond of Rs 20,000 crore. Where went Rs 14,000 crore?” he asked.
Shah lambasted the Opposition for alleging that the BJP disproportionately benefitted from electoral bonds. He accused the Congress of a longstanding practice of diverting donations, claiming they deposited only a fraction into the party’s coffers. Regarding specific parties, Shah revealed that the Trinamool Congress received Rs 1,600 crore and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received Rs 639 crore via electoral bonds.
Shah clarified that BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest in connection with a liquor case was unrelated to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The case against her was from a long time. Her arrest is not related to LS polls anyway,” he said.
He reiterated India’s stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting that it is an integral part of India, regardless of religious demographics. Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah emphasized that there is no confusion about its implementation and asserted that it will come into force despite Opposition efforts to stoke minority fears.
Shah distinguished between the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, clarifying that the former grants citizenship and does not revoke it. Shah noted that CAA was passed in 2019 with rules framed by the current government.
He said that Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh faced atrocities and were forced to convert or seek refuge in India.
