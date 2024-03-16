Patna Diary | VIP inches closer to NDA before Lok Sabha polls

Vikassheel Insaan Party led by Mukesh Sahani is inching closer to National Democratic Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Party spokesperson Kumar Jyoti dropped enough hints on VIP’s stand and said that VIP would go with alliance that assured reservation to members of Nishad or Mallah (fishermen) community. VIP is not concerned about number of seats given by alliance partners, but it would seek assurances on reservation to fishermen on the pattern of Delhi and West Bengal. The party, which came into existence in 2014, is ready to give unconditional support in elections if its demand was fulfilled.
AIMIM to contest on 11 Lok Sabha seats
For the first time, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is set to contest on 11 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming general election in Bihar, the schedule of which is likely to be announced by Election Commission on Saturday. The party, which performed well in 2020 Bihar assembly polls and won five seats, is hopeful of opening an account in Lok Sabha polls from the state as well. Bihar in-charge of AIMIM Akhtarul Iman said the people have expressed their faith in leadership of Owaisi and principles of the party. He was on a three-day visit of Seemanchal.
Govt’s initiative to store excess river water
Bihar government has decided to store excess water of rivers during rainy season to use it as safe drinking water for people faced with water scarcity. The decision comes in the wake of reports that ground water level in state has considerably decreased in recent years. State water resources department blamed a change in climate for decrease in ground water level and increase in population. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, at a review meeting, said that government has launched ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ mission to cope with the situation arising after climate change. Ganga water is being supplied Rajgir and Gaya.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com