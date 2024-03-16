Patna Diary | VIP inches closer to NDA before Lok Sabha polls

AIMIM to contest on 11 Lok Sabha seats

For the first time, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is set to contest on 11 Lok Sabha seats in upcoming general election in Bihar, the schedule of which is likely to be announced by Election Commission on Saturday. The party, which performed well in 2020 Bihar assembly polls and won five seats, is hopeful of opening an account in Lok Sabha polls from the state as well. Bihar in-charge of AIMIM Akhtarul Iman said the people have expressed their faith in leadership of Owaisi and principles of the party. He was on a three-day visit of Seemanchal.

Govt’s initiative to store excess river water

Bihar government has decided to store excess water of rivers during rainy season to use it as safe drinking water for people faced with water scarcity. The decision comes in the wake of reports that ground water level in state has considerably decreased in recent years. State water resources department blamed a change in climate for decrease in ground water level and increase in population. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, at a review meeting, said that government has launched ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ mission to cope with the situation arising after climate change. Ganga water is being supplied Rajgir and Gaya.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com