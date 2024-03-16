Samajwadi Party releases list of another six candidates, Dharmendra Yadav to contest from Azamgarh

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi party, on Saturday, released another list of six candidates. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra has been fielded from Azamgarh.

The other candidates are Dr Mahendra Nagar from Gautam Budhh Nagar, Manoj Rajvanshi from Mishrikh, Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah and Narain Das Ahirwar from Jalaun.

The Samajwadi Party has 63 candidates available to contest, while the Congress, their partner in the INDI Alliance, has 17 candidates, as per the seat-sharing agreement.

The SP is supposed to accommodate the smaller allies like Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), a break-away group of Apna Dal (Sonelal), sparing seats from its quota.

Interestingly, out of the 43 candidates that have been announced so far, four of them happen to be family members of Akhilesh Yadav including his wife Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri), cousin Akshay Yadav (Firozabad), cousin Dharmendra Yadav (Azamgarh) and uncle Shivpal Yadav (Badaun).

As per the speculations dominating the political circles of UP, SP chief may contest from Kannauj thus taking the clan figure to five.