Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI arrests Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alomgir

KOLKATA: The CBI on Saturday arrested Sheikh Sahajahan’s brother Sheikh Alomgir and two others in connection with the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at Sandeshkhali.
The two others arrested by the central investigation agency were Mafujar Molla, president of the Trinamool Congress student wing of Sandeshkhali Block-1 and Sirajul Molla a resident of Sandeshkhali
“Based on the interrogation of accused Sheikh Sahajahan and other arrested accused, the following persons were called today for questioning. After detailed examination and as per the technical evidence collected, they have been arrested by CBI today,” a press statement by the central agency said.
With the arrest, the number of those arrested in the case have increased to seven.
On March 11, the CBI arrested three alleged associates of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with an attack on ED officials.
Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since February 2024 over allegations of land grab and sexual abuse of local women by Shahjahan and his associates.