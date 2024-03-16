Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI arrests Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alomgir

KOLKATA: The CBI on Saturday arrested Sheikh Sahajahan’s brother Sheikh Alomgir and two others in connection with the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at Sandeshkhali.

The two others arrested by the central investigation agency were Mafujar Molla, president of the Trinamool Congress student wing of Sandeshkhali Block-1 and Sirajul Molla a resident of Sandeshkhali

“Based on the interrogation of accused Sheikh Sahajahan and other arrested accused, the following persons were called today for questioning. After detailed examination and as per the technical evidence collected, they have been arrested by CBI today,” a press statement by the central agency said.