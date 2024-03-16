Schedule for Lok Sabha, assembly polls to be declared today

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four states at 3 pm on Saturday.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The terms of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is going to end on various dates in June.

Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, and held in seven phases from April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming parliamentary polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

In the last general elections, the BJP had won 303 seats and the Congress 52 seats.