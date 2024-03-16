Schedule for Lok Sabha, assembly polls to be declared today

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four states at 3 pm on Saturday.
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The terms of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is going to end on various dates in June.
Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, and held in seven phases from April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.
Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming parliamentary polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.
In the last general elections, the BJP had won 303 seats and the Congress 52 seats.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the two newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed charge. They were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.
They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners came into force recently.
Welcoming the two election commissioners, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar spoke about the significance of their joining at a historic point when the poll panel is all set to conduct Lok Sabha elections, officials in the ECI said.
The vacancies had come up in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8.
PARLIAMENTARY CONSTITUENCIES
11.8 lakh: No. of polling stations in 2024, up from 10.36 lakh in 2019
95 crore: Expected no. of voters in 2024, up from 90 crore in 2019