Shah hails Modi’s hard China stand

AHMEDABAD : Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the firm stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forced China to step back when it tried to transgress into Indian territory at Doklam. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a two-month stand-off in the summer of 2017 in Doklam area of Bhutan.
“The entire world was anxiously watching, wondering what would happen next. Our PM stood firm, looking China in the eye, and declared ‘no entry.’ After 45 days, China retreated,” Shah said, kicking off his poll campaign after offering prayers to Lord Hanuman in Ahmedabad.
Shah, who has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, asked party cadre to reach out to every voter and ensure their presence at polling booths.
“Tell people that this election is not about Bharatiya Janata Party, but for Bharat,” he said. The primary objective of this Lok Sabha election is to propel India towards greatness, he said, urging party members to secure victory for the BJP in over 400 seats in the forthcoming general elections.
Shah told the gathering that nearly 30 years ago, during his first assembly election campaign, he had begun his campaign after seeking blessings at the same Hanuman temple.
“Of the 1500-odd parties in India, only the BJP has the remarkable ability to elevate a humble party worker like myself, who once distributed leaflets and decorated venues for party functions, to the position of Union minister and party president. Moreover, this party has empowered a tea-seller from an impoverished background to ascend to the role of Prime Minister, transforming him into a global statesman,” he said.
Shah said the “Modi wave” extends beyond Gujarat, resonating throughout the nation. “Wherever Prime Minister Modi travels, whether South India or Delhi, the people raise the slogan ‘abki baar, 400 paar’,” the union home minister said.