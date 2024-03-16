Shah hails Modi’s hard China stand

Shah, who has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, asked party cadre to reach out to every voter and ensure their presence at polling booths.

“Tell people that this election is not about Bharatiya Janata Party, but for Bharat,” he said. The primary objective of this Lok Sabha election is to propel India towards greatness, he said, urging party members to secure victory for the BJP in over 400 seats in the forthcoming general elections.

Shah told the gathering that nearly 30 years ago, during his first assembly election campaign, he had begun his campaign after seeking blessings at the same Hanuman temple.