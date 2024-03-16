UP paper scam main accused surrenders

LUCKNOW : In connection with UP Police Constable Recruitment paper leak case, the roots of which are being traced to Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar besides UP, one of the prime suspects Arun Kumar Singh surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Kaushambi on Friday.

The UP STF immediately shifted Singh into the custody of the Manjhanpur Kotwali Police where the case has been registered in connection with the paper leak. Three other accused of the case have already been arrested.

The top cops DGP Prashant Kumar and ADG UP STF Amitabh Yash, said that the other three prime suspects — Abhishek Kumar Shukla of Prayagraj, Shivam Giri of Mirzapur and Rohit Kumar Pandey of Bhadohi — were arrested from Lalkua flyover in Vijaynagar of Ghaziabad on Thursday.