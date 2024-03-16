US State Dept concern over CAA unwarranted, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Friday dismissed the US State Department’s concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), whose rules have just been notified.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said the US is closely monitoring its implementation. “We are concerned about the notification of the CAA on March 11. We are closely monitoring how this Act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” he said.