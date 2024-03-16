‘With new medicines, mental illnesses can now be treated just like diabetes’

Dr Deb said that there was a time in history when leprosy and tuberculosis invited the same kind of stigma as mental illness does. “The stigma was there about the two diseases as not much was known about their treatment. TB patients were also kept in sanatoriums, and leprosy patients were shunned. It was an unknown medical condition. The same is true with mental illness. The basic understanding was less. The understanding of history taught us how the two diseases were feared and how we overcame them,” he added.

“Now, people are coming forward to get treated for mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and other serious mental ailments because there are proper medications. We know fear these illnesses now. So the stigma is no longer attached. Now, we can treat it just like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases,” he told this paper.