‘With new medicines, mental illnesses can now be treated just like diabetes’

NEW DELHI : Mental illness, including schizophrenia, can now be treated just like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as there are medicines available in the country, said Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, Additional Professor (Psychiatry) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
He was speaking at an event on the Convergence of History and Psychiatry at IIC here on Friday, where panelists discussed the intersections of history and psychiatry.
Dr Deb said that there was a time in history when leprosy and tuberculosis invited the same kind of stigma as mental illness does. “The stigma was there about the two diseases as not much was known about their treatment. TB patients were also kept in sanatoriums, and leprosy patients were shunned. It was an unknown medical condition. The same is true with mental illness. The basic understanding was less. The understanding of history taught us how the two diseases were feared and how we overcame them,” he added.
“Now, people are coming forward to get treated for mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and other serious mental ailments because there are proper medications. We know fear these illnesses now. So the stigma is no longer attached. Now, we can treat it just like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases,” he told this paper.
Dr Deb said a deep understanding of history, anthropology and sociology helped him empathise with his patients as he was able to relate to them humanely.
He said the understanding of medical and biological aspects may not tell the whole story while treating a patient. “But understanding the patient’s socio-cultural, historical, and sociological aspects helps a psychiatrist to treat the patient. This convergence help the psychiatrist to broaden their horizon. It opens one’s eyes to look at society differently.”
Dr Alok Sarin, a consultant psychiatrist at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said, “There is convergence of history and psychiatry. Psychiatrists don’t have to become historians, but history certainly helps a doctor understand the subject and his patient.”