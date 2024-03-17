2 ex-MLAs, former beauty pageant winner join BJP in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The trend of Congress leaders and former legislators resigning from the Uttarakhand Congress and joining the BJP continues. Two more former legislators and former Miss Grand International India Anukriti Gusain, who contested elections on a Congress ticket from Lansdowne, have also left the party.

Former Gangotri MLA Vijay Pal Sajwan and former Purola MLA Malchand have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. The two former MLAs joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of senior leaders.

Former MLA Sajwan said, “Comparatively the BJP currently has a better blueprint for direction and social reform than the Congress.”