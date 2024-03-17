Chhattisgarh's Bipolar battle in three-phase tight contest

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were held in November last year, is set to see a bipolar contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress across the 11 Lok Sabha seats.

Maoists’ threat apparently led the Election Commission to hold elections in three phases in Chhattisgarh. The polling in the Maoist-hit restive Bastar will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Voting in the second phase on April 26 will cover Kanker, Rajnandgaon (adjoining Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli having strong presence of Maoists) and Mahasamund (sharing borders with Odisha and districts of Dhamtari, Gariyaband where Maoists’ movements were reported).

Third phase polling on May 7 will cover the remaining constituencies of central and north Chhattisgarh — Sarguja, Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Korba, Janjgir, and Durg. To conduct polls in the sensitive and hypersensitive areas, elaborate security managements will be put in place, officials said.

In recent months Maoists have stepped up their attacks to create terror in south Bastar and targeted BJP leaders. According to police, two dozen people including four BJP leaders and at least 12 security personnel were killed by Maoists in Bastar zone since November last year.

Since 1998 the BJP has won 10 of the eleven seats barring the 2019 elections when it bagged nine constituencies and two went to the Congress.

The BJP back in power in the state has taken a lead to launch ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Rally’ by union home minister Amit Shah and declared candidates for all 11 seats. The Congress has so far announced six names, including former CM Bhupesh Baghel. However, it remains to be seen how the BJP that keeps its campaign alive on ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ slogan is able to retain the trust of masses.

Maoists step up attacks in Bastar, targets BJP

