Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected as RSS Sarkaryavah in annual ABPS meet at Nagpur

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has re-elected Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji for the post of Sarkaryavah (general secretary) for three more years. The annual meet began on 15 March and will end on the 17th.

“The RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) re-elected (2024-2027) Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji for the post of Sarkaryavah. He has been discharging the responsibility of Sarkaryavah since 2021,” the organisation posted on X. The Sarkaryavah is the executive head of the organisation and conducts the affairs of the Sangh, according to the RSS website.

Until now, there have been seven Sarsanghchalaks and 14 Sarkaryavahs of the Sangh. Currently, Dr Mohan Bhagwat is serving as RSS Sarsanghchalak.

The ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh, Nagpur (the headquarters of the RSS) after a gap of six years. More than 1,500 representatives of various RSS-affiliated organisations are attending the meeting.