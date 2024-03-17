JNU polls: List of 141 eligible candidates for central panel positions released

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) election committee has released a list of 141 eligible candidates for positions in the central panel of the upcoming student union elections.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union panel comprises of president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. For the 2023-24 elections, the committee has cleared 35 candidates for the president’s post, 37 for vice-president, 38 for general secretary and 31 for joint secretary.

The Election Committee has published the names of students whose candidature has been approved for contesting for the central panel. It also released a list of 171 candidates eligible to compete for the councillor position from various schools within the university.

Around 20 schools from JNU will participate in the polls, as per EC data. Nominations are currently open for withdrawal, and the EC will display the final list at 3 pm.

For the JNUSU elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has announced its potential candidates.

Apart from these posts, the ABVP has also announced the names of 42 councillor posts. The election for them would be held in 16 schools and the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures ended. The Presidential Debate is to be held on March 20 and the elections are to be conducted on March 22.

ABVP has declared the following candidates for the central panel, Umesh Chandra Ajmera (Research Scholar, School of International Studies) for the post of President, Deepika Sharma (Research Scholar, School of Environmental Sciences) for Vice President, Arjun Anand (Research Scholar, Special Centre for North East Studies) for General Secretary and Govind Dangi (Research Scholar, School of International Studies) for Joint Secretary.