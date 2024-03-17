Kejriwal rolls out solar policy for rooftop plants, promises zero power bill

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal government has notified Delhi Solar Policy, 2023, that will help the consumers with monthly use of over 400 units to get zero bills through rooftop solar plants, a statement on Saturday said.

Under the policy, the consumers who do not get subsidy for using more than 400 units per month can now install rooftop solar panels and get zero bills.

The power bills of commercial users will be halved if they go for rooftop plants, said the statement. Currently, domestic consumers receive zero bills up to 200 units monthly consumption while monthly consumption 50 percent subsidy is given for 201-400 units.

The Delhi Solar Policy, 2023, was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 29. The government will spend Rs 570 crores towards it’s implementation, it said.

It provides for generation-based incentives’ to solar panel installers, allowing for additional earnings of up to Rs 900 per month. Expenses incurred for installing solar panels under the new policy will be recovered within four years, according to the policy. This policy will not only reduce electricity bills for Delhiites but also help in reducing pollution, Power Minister Atishi said.

She said the Kejriwal government aims to have 50 per cent of Delhi’s total electricity usage from solar energy by 2027.

The government will deposit Rs 3 per unit of electricity generated into the bank account of the consumer. For 3 to 10 kilowatts, money will be deposited at the rate of Rs 2 per unit. The government will continue to provide this generation-based incentive for five years.