Man with criminal record murdered in Pune; hunt on for assailants

PUNE: A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident.