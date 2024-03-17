Mob attacks students offering Namaz at Gujarat University

Muslim students from countries including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have come under attack at the hostel premises of the Gujarat University. A video of the attack has gone viral.
As per the information available, the goons in saffron shawls attacked the students when a few of them were offering Namaz.
A report citing an Afghan student said that three persons approached the students and asked them not to offer Namaz. After completing their prayers, When the students asked what's their problem with Namaz, the goons asked them to chant religious slogans and left.
However, after some time a mob came to the hostel and pelted stones at them. The mob also vandalised properties.
The student claimed that though the police arrived at the spot, they let the mob flee.
"We are not safe here. We request Gujarat University to shift us to a safe place," the student said.
Some students are injured and are currently admitted to SVP hospital.
