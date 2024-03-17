On high-stake 80 seats, Varanasi, Gorakhpur go to polls in last phase

LUCKNOW: With the notification for Lok Sabha elections issued by the Election Commission on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh, politically the biggest state of the country, will witness voting across all seven phases starting from April 19 and ending on June 1.

UP sends 80 members, including the Prime Minister, to the lower house of Parliament. Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a candidate, and Gorakhpur, considered the stronghold of CM Yogi Adityanath, will vote in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

Adityanath had represented Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha from 1998 till 2014, and the seat is now represented by Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan.

While the BJP has repeated Ravi Kishan in Gorakhpur, the Samajwadi Party has fielded model Kajal Nishad.