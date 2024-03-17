Pune ISIS terror module case: NIA attaches four immovable properties linked to 11 accused

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that as part of its efforts to dismantle the global terror outfits’ network in the country, it has attached four immovable properties as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in connection with its probe into the Pune ISIS module case.

Officials in the agency said that the attached properties in Kondhwa, Pune (Maharashtra) are linked with 11 accused persons, including three absconders, and were being used for the purpose of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fabrication and its training and planning of terrorist acts.

In connection with the case, the NIA has already filed a charge sheet against all the 11 accused, they added.

“Attached under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act, the properties are residential houses/flats, linked with accused Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Md. Rizwan Ali, Kadir Dastagir Pathan, Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Khan, Shamil Nachan and Aakif Nachan,” a senior NIA official said.

The case relates to an ISIS conspiracy to spread terror by carrying out attacks at various places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of India, through IED fabrication training workshops and recce of jungles for firing practices and hideouts, besides raising terror funds by committing armed robberies and thefts, the officials said.

The officials said that in pursuit of the agency’s efforts to destroy the terror networks of the proscribed global terrorist organisations and safeguard India’s interests, the NIA has cracked down on various ISIS modules across different states in recent months, as the investigations in the case are continuing.