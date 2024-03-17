Rahul Gandhi holds 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning undertook the 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, along with Congress supporters joined the foot march which would continue till the August Kranti Maidan, where the Quit India movement started in 1942 during India's struggle for independence from the British rule.

Members of some of the opposition INDIA bloc constituents joined Rahul Gandhi in the padyatra.

On Saturday, the Congress MP concluded his 63-day-old 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.