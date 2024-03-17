Rajasthan Congress exodus continues as leaders switch sides to BJP

JAIPUR : In a significant political development today in Rajasthan, 35 individuals, including over 18 Congress leaders, have switched allegiance to the BJP.

Notable figures among those making the transition include former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav, two incumbent district chiefs, and former MLAs. The induction ceremony took place in Jaipur, where BJP State President CP Joshi presided over the event, officially welcoming the newcomers into the party fold.

Former MP from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Karan Singh Yadav, had been vying for the ticket. However, the Congress, expressing confidence in youth leader and Mandawar MLA Lalit Yadav, has named him as a candidate.

Dr Yadav had adopted was rebellious following Lalit’s selection, reports suggesting that Yadav’s ticket was canceled due to the influence of powerful Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.