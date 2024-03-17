Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy

BATHINDA: The parents of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on Sunday welcomed a baby boy, nearly two years after the artiste was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, announced the birth of the newborn on his Facebook page saying he and his wife Charan Kaur were blessed with Moosewala's younger brother.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur posted in Punjabi.

"The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers," he added.

In his post, Balkaur also shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala's photo in the background.