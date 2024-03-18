Alarm over rats posing risk of potential wall cave-in along shores of Naini Lake

DEHRADUN: Nainital Lake is facing a unique threat from rats and fish. In the Mallital area of Nainital, rats are not only gnawing at the walls near the lake but also undermining their structural integrity by burrowing into them. The Irrigation Department has taken immediate action to address this pressing issue with the highest priority.

According to the sources, keeping in view the high risk of potential wall collapse along the lakeshore, the Irrigation department has swung into action. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the department has initiated efforts to address this issue and is seeking an effective solution.

In the picturesque hill station of Nainital in Uttarakhand, the area from Mallital to places like Boat House Club, Pant Park, and Band Stand up to Capital Cinema is bordered by the Naini Lake. Walls were built along the lake shore years ago, but in recent years, the walls bordering the lake from Band Stand to Capital Cinema have been deteriorating.

The Uttarakhand Irrigation Department, responsible for the upkeep of the area, conducted an investigation revealing that the deterioration of the walls bordering the Naini Lake is partly attributable to rats. These rats have created burrows within the walls and surrounding areas, leading to both structural weakening and land subsidence. The presence of rats poses a significant challenge for the department in addressing issues effectively.