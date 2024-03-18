Assam senior police officer arrested for allegedly raping minor domestic help

GUWAHATI: The police in Assam arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for allegedly raping a minor domestic help.

The accused, identified as Kiran Nath and posted at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Golaghat district, was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

The 15-year-old girl alleged the officer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also alleged that he had confined her to his house and tortured her.

The matter came to light when the girl’s family members had lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Director General of Police GP Singh said Nath had been arrested based on evidence.