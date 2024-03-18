Electoral bonds an experiment, time will tell how beneficial it was: RSS

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over the electoral bonds, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said the system was introduced as an experiment with checks and balances.

“We the Sangh perceive the electoral bond as an experiment. It has been introduced with checks and balances… it has not come suddenly,” said Dattatreya Hosabale after being re-elected as the general secretary of the RSS, considered the ideological mentor of the BJP.

His statement came after the electoral bonds were brought to the public domain by the Election Commission following the Supreme Court’s directive.

“Whenever new thing comes, questions arise in the minds of people. Time will tell how beneficial and effective the (electoral bond) system is,” Hosabale told reporters at Nagpur on the last day of Sangh’s annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha. He said that when the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were introduced, such questions were also raised.

Replying to a question on the Sangh’s outreach to minority communities, Hosabale said, “RSS is opposed to the ‘politics of minorityism’. For us, everyone is equal and of one nation and one family.”

Hosabale added, “I think the concept of minority in the Indian Constitution ought to be revisited.” Sangh holds that irrespective of one’s religion, no one should be seen through the prism of ‘majority ‘ or ‘minority’. “In India, Muslims and Christians are considered minorities but the Sangh has been trying to have dialogue with them. Within the Sangh, there are many from the minorities but the Sangh does not popularise it as a showpiece,” Hosabale said.