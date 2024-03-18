FIITJEE slammed for print ad belittling ex-student, using suicides to one-up rival coaching institute

FIITJEE's latest print advertisement has garnered heavy criticism for belittling a student by using her image to suggest that her performance had 'declined' because she had left one of their institutes for another one. FIITJEE is a coaching institute for JEE and other competitive exams with a pan-India network.

Their ad which appeared on the front page of a newspaper said that their former student could have secured a 100 NTA score in the JEE-Mains 2024 and not 99.99 if she had remained with them and not shifted to an “EVIL Institute from Kota (now in Delhi) with a history of suicides”.

Calling it a "new low in advertisements", Katyayani Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner - Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) posted the ad on X (formerly Twitter) and slammed FITJEE: "You are posting the picture of a child saying that she performed badly because she left your institute!"

She added, "I have blurred the picture because I don't believe in this disgusting way of claiming your superiority by belittling a girl child."