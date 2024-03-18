Indian Army to conduct 10-day exercise in Seychelles

NEW DELHI: In tune with the country’s initiatives focused on improving bilateral military ties with the Indian Ocean island nations, an Indian Army contingent left for Seychelles on Sunday to carry out a joint military exercise ‘LAMITIYE-2024’ with the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).
The Indian Army in a statement said the 10-day exercise will begin from March 18. A contingent of 45 personnel from Gorkha Rifles will join the SDF for the exercise.
The Seychelles is a strategically located archipelago of around 115 islands in the Indian Ocean region and India has been focusing on significantly ramping up defence cooperation with the country.
The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations charter on peacekeeping operations. “The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both armies,” an Indian Army said.
‘LAMITIYE’ meaning ‘friendship’ in the Creole language is a biennial training event and has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001. This will be the tenth in a series.
Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new-generation equipment and technology. The joint exercise will include field training exercise, combat discussions and lectures and
demonstrations. It will culminate with two days of ‘Validation Exercise.’
The exercise, as per the Army, “will contribute immensely to developing mutual understanding and magnifying jointness between the troops of both the armies. It will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides.”
The two countries share good relations with India helping in developing an airstrip and a jetty on the Assumption Islands. Meanwhile, China has been proactively taking initiatives to develop infrastructure in the region.
The significance of Seychelles and other island nations can be understood keeping in mind the recent spree of hijack attempts and drone attacks, raising concerns over the sea-borne trade which is significant for India.
India in recent years extended support to its neighbouring countries, including those in the Indian Ocean, as the first responder. Admiral R Hari
Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, recently said, “A country’s
growth is connected to exports through the seas, and with 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and 68 per cent by value transiting upon the seas, the livelihood of every citizen is linked with the seas.”
Located at the crossroads of Africa, West Asia and India, Seychelles possesses outsized geostrategic importance despite its small landmass of just 452 sq km and a population of about 98,000. Since the Cold War, Seychelles has been a strategic destination for several major powers with vested interests in the region. Its geostrategic importance remains undiminished in contemporary times.