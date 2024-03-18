Kolkata Diary | Exhibition marks 250 years of postal system

Exhibition marks 250 years of postal system

The city witnessed a week-long celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of the General Post Office (GPO) with the inauguration on the “Journey of Mail” by governor CV Ananda Bose. In the exhibition, history of India’s postal system and the GPO itself was traced through stamps. Chief postmaster general, Bengal circle, Niraj Kumar spoke of the journey since the time of Warren Hastings in 1774. “We expand our network through new modes transportation, like the railway mail service in 1853. Postage stamps as tokens of advance payment started in 1854, money order in 1872 and postal life insurance in 1884,” he said. There will be a mobile exhibition on a tram and a heritage walk.

Hawkers asked not to set up stalls around KMC

The town vending committee of the civic body decided that hawkers will not be allowed to set up stalls surrounding Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters, but those with stalls on the pavements won’t have to move. The decision will not impact hawkers occupying pavements but they have to remain within one-third of the width of the sidewalks, said a KMC source. The KMC headquarters has SN Banerjee Road to its north, Charlie Chaplin Square to its south, Bertram Street to its east and Hogg Street to its West. Members of the town vending panel include hawkers, government officials, police, shop owners and NGO representatives.

Kolkata hospital to treat rare lung disease

Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, announced the launch of a dedicated clinic to treat interstitial lung disease (ILD). “ILD is a broad group of uncommon conditions of the lungs . Incessant cough and progressively worsening breathlessness are the most common symptoms. It can be mildly symptomatic and may improve with simple measures like smoking cessation, or it may be progressive with ever-worsening symptoms,” said a communication from the healthcare unit. The ILD management programme at the clinic will focus on symptom relief, slowing of the progression of the disease and enhancing the overall quality of life, said an official.

pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com