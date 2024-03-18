Loksabha polls: Jharkhand ruling alliance awaits Rahul’s final nod

RANCHI: Even after BJP has already announced names of most of its candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Jharkhand, INDI Alliance has not announced even a single name for the same.

According to leaders in the ruling alliance, they have been waiting for former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nod to finalise the names of candidates. BJP has announced names of 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha candidates in Jharkhand, but seat sharing is still not completed in the INDI Alliance.

Sources in the ruling alliance, however, said to have agreed on 7-5-1-1 formula in Jharkhand, where the Congress will contest on seven seats, JMM on 5 while the RJD and left will be given one seat each from JMM quota, but they are yet to announce it formally.

Meanwhile, CM Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren and JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya left for Mumbai on Tuesday to attend the concluding ceremony of the Yatra. Party insiders informed that the JMM leaders would discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections during the programme with the senior Congress leaders. The names will be announced latest by Monday evening or Tuesday afternoon.