Modi to hold roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Monday, days after the Madras High Court green-flagged the event, asking the police to allow it with reasonable conditions.

The PM will take out the roadshow in the city's Mettupalayam Road and is likely to end it at RS Puram later today.

This will be his first political engagement in the state after the announcement of the seven-phase schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.

The district BJP unit had on Friday moved the HC against the local police denying permission to the PM event, citing, among others, the "communally sensitive" nature of the area, and the ongoing public exams.

However, the court dismissed the contentions and asked the police to allow the roadshow with "reasonable conditions", such as erecting no flex boards by the organisers.

The BJP, with a newfound vigour under its aggressive state unit president K Annamalai, is making all efforts to make significant inroads into Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland that has always favoured the DMK and the AIADMK, or alliances led by them in the hustings.