Nine killed, 15 injured after under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

KOLKATA: A five-storey under-construction building, said to be an illegal structure, collapsed in the wee hours of Monday on the adjoining tiled-roof shanties in the Garden Reach area, leaving nine people, including two women, dead and at least 15 seriously injured.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot with a bandage on her head as she was treated after a fall at her residence on March 14.

“Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night to mitigate the disaster. We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue,” Mamata said on her X handle.

Police arrested the promoter, Mohammad Waser, of the under-construction building on charges of murder and attempt to murder but the BJP demanded the arrest of local TMC councillor Shams Iqbal for his involvement in the alleged illegal construction housing 16 flats.

The area where the incident took place is in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC)’s ward no 134 which is part of the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency from where mayor of the civic body and urban development minister Firhad Hakim has been elected from 2011.